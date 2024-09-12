Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, tom brevoort

Ashley Allen & Germán Peralta's New Magik X-Men Solo Series in 2025

Ashley Allen & Germán Peralta's New Magik X-Men Solo Series in 2025... Despite Tom Brevoort's Misgivings About The Character...

I'm just going to say that the new X-Men Group Editor, SVP and Executive Editor of Marvel Comics Tom Brevoort has really gotten over his dislike of the X-Men character Magik, Illyana Rasputin. As writer Ashley Allen and artist Germán Peralta are launching Magik's first-ever ongoing solo series this January. She's had a mini but, as we know, this is at least ten issues…

"This January, mutant icon Magik headlines her first ongoing solo series! The X-Men's resident sorcerer will unleash her Soulsword, spells, and dark side against mystical threats targeting the mutant community. "MAGIK will be written by rising star Ashley Allen, who wrote the character earlier this year in X-Men: Blood Hunt – Magik, and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta, known for his recent work on Black Panther and last year's Loki series. From Colossus' kid sister to New Mutant, Illyana Rasputina has climbed the ranks over the years to become the fiercest X-Man of them all, and her long overdue solo adventures will see her tap into her mystical expertise and unique mutant magic like never before. "THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN SERIES! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! "Throughout the series, Magik will also be forced to come to terms with her tragic history and learn to control her demonic Darkchylde persona. After years of suppression, Illyana's Darkchylde form returns from the depths of her tormented soul to offer her more strength and power, but at what cost? "I'm beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana!" Allen said. "Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can't wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons … and maybe accept some of her own." "I am very excited about this project," Peralta shared. "Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo's design. I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn't love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?"

Previously, in a column written in 2003, and reprinted in 2014, Tom Brevoort wrote about why he shouldn't edit the X-Men books. Or at least why you shouldn't want him to do so. "The things you like about the book and the characters aren't the things that work for me. (I'll tell you this much: were she not already dead, I'd delight in dropping a concrete block on Illyana Rasputin's head, so annoying did I find her Magik persona.)" Then, in 2014, adding sarcastically "Illyana is alive again these days. Joy." Last year, Tom Brevoort was appointed to the role of X-Men Group Editor. So what's up with that? Specifically the sister of Colossus, Illyana Rasputin, known as Magik, a mutant teleporter and Soul Sword-wielding demonic princess from Limbo.

Bleeding Cool gossip had it last year that Magik would be a prominent character in From The Ashes, and now that seems to be the case. So, since no one else had asked about this, I posed a question to Tom Brevoort on his Substack, saying, "Tom, quite some time ago, you expressed your disdain for the character of Illyana Rasputin, Magik, and your lack of desire to do anything with the character. Now she is front and centre, can you tell us of your reconciliation towards the character?"

He replied to me "In the past, I haven't liked Magik pretty much at all. But that doesn't mean that the character doesn't have fans, lots of them. And being in the position that I'm in now means that I can prevent her from being written in the manner that used to irritate me. So there's no problem with using her."

And now she has her own series!

MAGIK #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 1/8

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!