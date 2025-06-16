Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles #3 Preview: Tyrant's Last Stand

Fuladh and Roshan face their ultimate test in Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles #3 as they battle a mad tyrant in this series finale!

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles #3 concludes the thrilling trilogy on June 18th, 2025

Fuladh and Roshan face their ultimate test against a tyrant driven mad by delusions of power

Michael Avon Oeming and Mirko Colak bring this gripping tale to life in partnership with Ubisoft

Fuladh, Roshan, and their unlikely allies are put to the ultimate test to save Fuladh's homeland from the grip of a tyrant! Physical strength alone won't be enough when going head-to-head with a powerful man driven mad by delusions, so Fuladh and their allies will have to bring something more to the fight. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they conclude this gripping new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft. • Three issue series!

Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles #3

by Michael Avon Oeming & Mirko Colak & Julie Dillon & Lauren Affe, cover by Jimmy Betancourt

Fuladh, Roshan, and their unlikely allies are put to the ultimate test to save Fuladh's homeland from the grip of a tyrant! Physical strength alone won't be enough when going head-to-head with a powerful man driven mad by delusions, so Fuladh and his allies will have to bring something more to the fight. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they conclude this gripping new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft. • Three issue series!

Dark Horse Comics

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801252100311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

