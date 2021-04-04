Asylum Press Returns With Frank Forte's Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1

Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1 is launching from Asylum Press in June, from Frank Forte (Lovecraft Country, Heavy Metal, Zombie Terrors), Dwayne Harris (Heavy Metal) Steve Mannion (Fearless Dawn), and a cover by Andy Hall, following on from the previous Warlash: Dark Noir #1-3. Which Asylum is also offering to comic book stores in June, signed.

Asylum Press, based in Los Angeles-based horror, fantasy, and action adventure comic book publisher, including titles such as e Fearless Dawn, The Bomb, Chopper, Black Powder, Warlash, Zombie Terrors, EEEK!, Asylum of Horrors, and Satan's 3-Ring Circus of Hell. But they haven't been around for several years. Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem is Asylum Press' first new print release since Fearless Dawn: Chibi Finale #1 in 2015. This is also Asylum Press' return to print comics production with new series and titles to be announced in the coming months. And we have a bit of a preview…

Warlash, an armored warrior of the apocalyptic future, is back. This issue reintroduces Warlash with three tales of hardboiled science fiction crime noir. "The Generator" Warlash goes on the hunt for a missing girl, only to find she has been kidnapped by a super villain who has activated her mutant powers. And in "Grubbs" Warlash goes into the seedy underground sewer system to chase a mutated monster who is devouring people at will, Illustrated by "Stealthy" Steve Mannion.

Title: WARLASH: COLD METAL MAYHEM #1

Frequency of Publication: (one-Shot)

Intended Audience: General Readers

Genre: Superhero

Format: 6.5×10, 32 pages, FC, SC

Retail Price: $3.99

Ship Date/Month: June 2021

ISBN: 978-1-61724-057-7

Diamond Code: APR211502

Title: WARLASH: DARK NOIR Signed edition #1 (of 3)

Writers' and Artists': Frank Forte, Steve Mannion, Szymon Kudranski, Marcin Ponomarew

Cover Artist: Bruno Werneck

Intended Audience: general readers

Retail Price: $6.99

Pages: SC, 56 pgs, FC. Perfect bound

Ship Date: June 2021

Genre: Superhero

ISBN: 978-1-61724-058-4

Diamond Code: APR211503

Synopsis:

Signed by creator Frank Forte with certificate of authenticity. Giant sized first issue! Warlash, an armored warrior of the apocalyptic future, is back. This issue reintroduces Warlash with four tales of hardboiled crime noir terror. In Phlegm Fatale, Warlash battles a biogenic beast in the sewers below Pittsburgh. In Wormwar, a secret formula is stolen from an underground lab and Warlash must find out who took it. In The Demon, Warlash is confronted with a satanic rite and the hell-spawned beast they have released. In Grubbs, illustrated by fan favorite Steve Mannion, Warlash ventures into the seedy underside of the city he is sworn to protect.

________

Title: WARLASH: DARK NOIR Signed edition #2 (of 3)

Writers' and Artists': Frank Forte, Steve Mannion, Szymon Kudranski, J.C. Wong, Nenad Gucunja

Cover Artist: Bruno Werneck

Intended Audience: general readers

Retail Price: $6.99

Pages: SC, 40 pgs, FC. Saddle stitched

Ship Date: June 2021

Genre: Superhero

ISBN: 978-1-61724-059-1

Diamond Code: APR211504

Synopsis:

Signed by creator Frank Forte with certificate of authenticity. This action-packed second issue continues the Phlegm Fatale storyline wherein Warlash battles a biogenic beast in the sewers below Pittsburgh. In part 2 of Wormwar, Warlash must find out who is building giant worms. In the final chapter of Grubbs, Warlash battles a shape-shifting maniac. In Enter the Bladeviper, Warlash fights a sexy blade-wielding villainess. In Tentacles, an injection transforms a bum into something frightening.

________

Title: WARLASH: DARK NOIR Signed edition #3 (of 3)

Writers: Frank Forte, Royal McGraw (Detective Comics, Batman)

Artists: Frank Forte, Szymon Kudranski, J.C. Wong

Cover Art: Aly Fell

Intended Audience: general readers

Retail Price: $6.99

Pages: SC, 40 pgs, FC. Saddle stitched

Ship Date: June 2021

Genre: Superhero

ISBN: 978-1-61724-059-1

Diamond Code: APR211504

Synopsis:

Signed by creator Frank Forte with certificate of authenticity. This issue concludes the Phlegm Fatale storyline wherein Warlash battles a biogenic beast in the sewers below Pittsburgh, but the battle is not over even after the beast has been destroyed. In Rocket's Red Scare, Warlash is pitted against a biogenetically engineered villain who goes by the name of Trotsky De Sade, the crazed leader of the Gene Communist Militia. De Sade is a Neo-Cold War menace who has taken the form of Joseph Stalin to try to wreak havoc upon the capitalist pigs of Pittsburgh. Can Warlash and his new ally Vigil stop him? Or will De Sade be allowed to unleash his "stalinococcus" virus on an unsuspecting populace? In A Touch of Deadly, Warlash is deceived by a sexy D.A. to uncover a murder of an old Black Ops buddy. The plot thickens when Warlash uncovers a Russian cyborg smuggling ring.