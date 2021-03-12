Atheneum Dares To Publish Roofhoppers Graphic Novel by Andi Porretta

Roofhoppers is a new graphic novel by Andi Porretta that has been bought by Alex Borbolla at book publisher Atheneum. Compared to Booksmart and set against New York City's backdrop, the graphic novel will follow four friends the summer after high school graduation. When the group agrees to play a game of dares from their childhood one last time, what was meant to bring them all together could be the thing that tears them apart. Roofhoppers is to be published in the summer or 2024. And Andi has given Bleeding Cool a little flavour of what may be coming to bookstores in around three years.

Andi Poretta is an illustrator, designer and storyteller based in Brooklyn, who graduated from Pratt Institute in 2019 with a BFA in Communications Design. Her work focuses on narrative topics, especially for young adults and children. Clients include Simon & Schuster, Abrams Books, and Encantos Media.

Andi Poretta's agent Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency handled the deal for world English rights.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.

The Tobias Literary Agency specializes in all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, from the seed of an idea to the day a book hits the shelves and beyond. A full-service literary agency headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Fort Worth, The Tobias Literary Agency represents established and debut authors.