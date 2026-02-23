Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Atom! Freeman, Comics The Magazine, comicspro, Prana

Atom! Freeman Of Prana Direct Market Solution Sent ComicsPRO To Sleep

Atom! Freeman of Prana Direct Market Solution sent ComicsPRO to sleep this year with his presentation to retailers...

Article Summary Atom! Freeman of Prana kicked off ComicsPRO with a surprising mindfulness meditation for comic retailers.

Prana Direct Market Solution showcased their latest efforts to support comic shops and publishers nationwide.

Freeman introduced seven informative videos detailing Prana’s various programs and publisher partnerships.

Attendees got a mix of comic industry insights and breathing exercises, setting a unique event tone.

Atom! Freeman (or Adam Freeman) of Prana Direct Market Solutions, the people behind Comics! The Magazine, opened the presentations at ComicsPRO last week with the following address. It wasn't what was expected… and you can catch up with our other ComicPRO coverage here.

"We do a lot of stuff for comic shops and publishers and basically anywhere that we see a need in comics. We want to try and do what we can to help gloss things over, make them a little bit better. We do that through a lot of different programs, including a lot of content that we do. We do some things for publishers. We just started a magazine. I don't know if you guys heard about it. Thank you so much for the orders.

"But as you can see the screen has a lot on it and I have seven minutes. I mean, you know this company is my pocket. So we thought, how do we get as much value out of this as possible? So we realized that we couldn't really spend seven minutes going over everything. Instead, we did a series of seven videos. Those are all available on Whoova, we will be putting them up on our social media. Basically, we'll walk you through everything that we do, all the live shows, what is Prana Publishers, all of the things that we do in a given week. We kind of ran through it, and we had a lot of fun putting it together. We worked Blake to the bone to try and edit it. "So when I thought about what I was gonna do today, I ended up getting the first slot, which is kind of heavy, right? It's the opening act for everybody. That made some jokes about setting the piano on fire, so everybody else had to follow that. But at the end of the day, I thought the responsibility here. Everybody in this room is gonna go through a week where you are going to be pushed to limits, right? And the resources that you need are your focus, your attention, and your memory.

"When I think of the word "invocation", when you were talking about religion, it's talking about calling in God, wherever three or more of us are gathered, but here we're all gathered. And so it was an opportunity for us to just take a moment and increase our attention and increase our focus and increase our memory or our access to those memories. So if you don't mind, and I really understand if you do and you want to get up and leave, I don't mind, but I would like to take a moment. And let's just close our eyes and breathe. So if you have a laptop, please close it. If you have a phone, just put the screen down. If you have a pen, you can put that down."

I am going to say this, right now, I did not close my laptop. Or that would have been the end of this.

"And then if you can, take your hands, put them on the table in front of you or on your lap."

I did not do this either, Adam, it's really hard to transcribe like that.

"Just merely close your eyes, it doesn't have to be a "Force" thing, just merely close your eyes and find the focus internal. You're fine. I want you to think about it as a hippie stacking stones next to a river. You're just gonna pivot there on that spot. And first we exhale. And we've all exhaled many times today, but this is your first intentional one. And all you have to do is make it slightly slower than you want it to be. And if you want to, on the next exhale, just push it out as though you're breathing through a straw. And then hold. Now we're gonna inhale. We're going to take behind your eyes, your sinus cavity, think of it as a fist that you're gonna slightly close. It's gonna make you make a slight snoring sound. So when you inhale, sound like… and then you hold.. and then inhale through a straw. And hold. We're goin gto do this two more times together… Thank you."

Beat. Beat. Beat. Beat. Beat.

"Thank you for the support you've given us. Thank you for watching what we do. Thank you for ordering 100,000 copies of Comics the Magazine. We're gonna be in the exhibit hall later today, and then we're gonna have a meet-up at the Embassy Suites across the street tomorrow. I would love to see all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you….

It was left to Mark Weiss of the charity ComicBooks For Kids following Freeman to begin, saying "I'd like to start by thinking Adam for telling everybody to fall asleep before my presentation…." Here are those seven videos by the way… okay, six because they doubled one up. But still.

