Attack Peter Returns to Comics Vault Live With New Oblivion Song Cover

When Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham returns with a new Comics Vault Live stream from Skybound in one week on Thursday, 16th of June, it will be with new drops from Attack Peter, the artist behind the Ultramega #1 variant that sold for $1100 last year. This time, Attack Peter is back with a new variant cover and print to Oblivion Song #36, the finale of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's hit series that is soon to star Jake Gyllenhaal on screen.

When Comics Vault Live offered a similar Invincible #19 comic and print combination from Attack Peter last year, it sold out in minutes – and this year there are even lower quantities being advertised, with only 150 CGC 9.8 graded copies of the comic and 75 copies of the print available at launch. The June 2022 edition of Comics Vault Live also includes:

Skybound Presents Afterschool #1 glow in the dark variant by Jason Shawn Alexander

Do a Powerbomb #1 variant by Daniel Warren Johnson

The Closet #1 glow in the dark variant by Chris Shehan

Seven Sons #1 gold foil variant by John J. Pearson

Sins of The Black Flamingo #1 variant by Yoshi Yoshitani

You'll be able to purchase these next week at 4pm PT/9pm ET/midnight BST on the 16th of June, but you can also RSVP right now if you're a giant Attack Peter fan or really, really like when your CGC comics glow in the dark like there's a monster inside. I'm still hoping Big Clutch wants to send me some of those, monster or not, as a gift with purchase…

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #36

IMAGE COMICS

NOV210233

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Annalisa Leoni (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES FINALE It's all been leading to this. The war with the Kuthaal has ended, but who is the victor? And how has this conflict changed the world…and Nathan Cole?In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: $5.99