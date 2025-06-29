Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: avengers

Avengers #28 Preview: Mad Thinker Whips Out His Weapon

The Avengers face their greatest challenge yet in Avengers #28 as the Mad Thinker unleashes his deadliest weapon against the Impossible City!

Article Summary Avengers #28 hits comic shops on July 2nd, featuring the team's battle against the Mad Thinker in the Impossible City

The Mad Thinker unleashes a deadly new weapon, posing a significant threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Jed MacKay and Andrea Broccardo team up to bring this action-packed issue to life, with cover art by Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of DOOM, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the IMPOSSIBLE CITY under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the MASTER OF EVIL! But the MAD THINKER won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon!

Avengers #28

by Jed MacKay & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of DOOM, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the IMPOSSIBLE CITY under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the MASTER OF EVIL! But the MAD THINKER won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620426702811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620426702816 – AVENGERS #28 LUCIANO VECCHIO BLACK PANTHER VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702821 – AVENGERS #28 LUCIANO VECCHIO BLACK PANTHER VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702831 – AVENGERS #28 WES CRAIG RETROVISION VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702841 – AVENGERS #28 ROD REIS VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

