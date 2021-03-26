An Amazing CGC Copy Of Avengers #4 Is On Auction At Heritage

This is grail territory for this writer. Avengers #4, where Captain America is pulled out of the ice and joins the team, is the one comic that I want to own before I die. My personal all-time favorite cover by the King Jack Kirby, this image is one of the most iconic in the history of comics. Up for auction right now at Heritage Auctions is one of the nicer copies I have ever seen, a CGC 8.5 graded copy. This is how nice this is: with six days left, the book is already sitting at $3,300 and will only go up from that, you can be certain. Check out the book below.

Someone Buy Me This Avengers #4, And I Will Be Your Friend

"The Avengers #4 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VF+ 8.5 Cream to off-white pages. The first Silver Age appearance of Captain America, who joins the Avengers (Sub-Mariner, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and Wasp). Currently, the issue is tied for the #44 spot on Overstreet's Top 50 Silver Age Comics list. Jack Kirby cover and art. A superb example of an issue that we have only seen three higher-graded copies of in the past several years. Overstreet 2020 VF 8.0 value = $2,402; VF/NM 9.0 value = $5,451. CGC census 3/21: 94 in 8.5, 200 higher."

There just are not a lot of copies of this caliber or Avengers #4 available anymore. Finding one, in general, is tough out there, let alone a copy as good as this one. All the more reason to go on and bid, so go here to bid on this extremely nice copy at Heritage Auctions, and while you are there, check out some more of the ridiculous books and more that are taking bids over the next few days. Even if they are out of your range, this is the kind of stuff you just stare at and admire.