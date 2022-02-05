Avengers #53 Preview: Penetrating The Avengers

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Avengers mountain is supposed to be impenetrable, but in this preview of Avengers #53, that's definitely not the case. Because the base is being invaded! What, did you think we meant something else by "penetrating?" Well, we'll have to wait and see. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #53
by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron
ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN! The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705311
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960608857705321 – AVENGERS 53 ROMERO X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960608857705331 – AVENGERS 53 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.