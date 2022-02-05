Avengers #53 Preview: Penetrating The Avengers

Avengers mountain is supposed to be impenetrable, but in this preview of Avengers #53, that's definitely not the case. Because the base is being invaded! What, did you think we meant something else by "penetrating?" Well, we'll have to wait and see. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #53

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN! The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960608857705321 – AVENGERS 53 ROMERO X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857705331 – AVENGERS 53 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

