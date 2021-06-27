Avengers Mech Strike #4 Preview – Avengers and Thanos Team Up?!

The Avengers and Thanos, sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love. Then comes marriage. Then comes Kang getting his freaking ass kicked?! Okay, there may be no kissing go on in this preview of Avengers Mech Strike #4 (though, don't get us wrong — we would definitely buy that comic ), but Thanos and the Avengers are getting pretty close, bonding on their shared dislike for Kang. Check out the preview below.
AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210905
APR210906 – AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama
Time is broken. The Earth is broken. The Avengers are broken. But the battle is far from over. With new and untrustworthy allies, the Avengers stake it all on one last-ditch strike-directly at the heart of their enemy! Join the Avengers as they roll the dice one last time! The final battle for the fate of Earth starts here.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210905 AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210906 AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Ron Lim, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210905 AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
