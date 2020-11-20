AWA Has a Casual Fling – And Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits

Bill Jemas and Alex Alonso's New York-based comic publisher AWA has a couple of new launches for February 2021. A Western-styled comic Redemption by Christa Faust and Mike Deodato, and a sci-fi sex thriller Casual Fling by Jason Starr, Dalibor Talajic and Marco Lesko – a deep dive from Alonso's Filofax there. Here are the full AWA February 2021 solicits below.

REDEMPTION #1 CVR A DEODATO JR (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201291

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an

iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose

Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that

the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way.

When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines

or pick up her guns and do what she does best?

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

REDEMPTION #1 CVR B CHO (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201292

CASUAL FLING #1 CVR A DANI (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201295

(W) Jason Starr (A) Dalibor Talajic, Marco Lesko (CA) Dani

When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don't know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for these self-aware 'bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the 'bots breaks bad, it's going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CASUAL FLING #1 CVR B DEODATO JR (MR)

AWA

DEC201296

DEVILS HIGHWAY TP (MR)

AWA

DEC201293

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Brent Schoonover

Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and Brent Schoonover (Batman '66) present a nerve-racking thriller examining murder in the

dark underbelly of America's heartland. A young woman with a dark family secret embarks on a quest to hunt down the

serial killer that brutally murdered her father – only to discover he is just one piece of a national network of evil that

snakes across the country and hides in plain sight. To catch the devil she must first embrace the darkness within.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $9.99

OLD HAUNTS TP

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201294

(W) Ollie Masters, Rob Williams (A) Laurence Campbell

Three Made Men, standing at the brink of retirement, find their unbreakable bond put to the ultimate test when they are suddenly – and literally – assaulted by the ghosts of their past. Confronted by decades of buried secrets – resentments, affairs, double-crosses, and murders – the three friends have no choice but to unearth the deepest, darkest sin from their

past and pray they don't find an empty grave.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MANNS WORLD #2 CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201297

(W) Victor Gischler (A) Niko Walter (CA) Rahzzah

A weekend getaway on a resort planet goes south when four friends run afoul of the planet's working class. Stranded in the wilderness of a strange planet, surrounded by danger on all sides and relentlessly pursued by vengeful locals, they must test their bonds of friendship in order to survive.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BYTE SIZED #3

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

DEC201298

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Nelson Blake Iii (CA) Rahzzah

When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don't know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for these self-aware 'bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the 'bots breaks bad, it's going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

E RATIC #3

AWA

DEC201299

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world but you only have ten minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town, and a new school, and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started showing up.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 2 #4 (MR)

AWA

DEC201300

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Kaare Andrews

Upshot's hit series Year Zero returns with four new harrowing tales of survival from around a post apocalyptic world, set several months after the events on Volume One: A grizzled Norwegian sea captain and her two young grandchildren navigate an ocean teeming with undead while eludingthe relentless pirates on their trail. A Colombian cartel boss indulges all of his most sadistic whims unaware that a threat far greater than zombies is headed toward his jungle fortress. A Rwandan doctor must overcome the crippling fear that has plagued him all his life as he stumbles through the African bush. And a pregnant woman barricaded in an American big box store discovers that the greatest threat to her life – and her unborn child's – might not be undead. Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) once again pens this global look at the zombie apocalypse, now joined by artist Juan Jose Ryp (Britannia) and colorist Frank Martin (Infinity Wars).

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99