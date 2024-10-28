Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Babs Tarr, mcm

Babs Tarr Can't Talk About Her New DC Comic But Joe Quinones Knows

Babs Tarr and Joe Quinones attended the MCM London Comic Con this weekend, and took to the Artists Alley Creator Stage.

Babs Tarr and Joe Quinones attended the MCM London Comic Con this weekend and took to the Artists Alley Creator Stage to talk about DC Comics without a moderator, though Popverse's Chris Arrant was happy to play the role of the Emergency Moderator Hologram. ReedPOP wasn't filming the panel for their website offering, so I thought, hey, waste not want not. Babs Tarr is best known at DC for reinventing Batgirl, and Joe is currently working on the Batman '89 series.

Babs Tarr: "I'm working on another DC thing right now but it's not announced yet but I can't talk about it but I'm excited about it and it looks great."

"I'm working on another DC thing right now but it's not announced yet but I can't talk about it but I'm excited about it and it looks great." Joe Quinones: "I can tell you it looks great without telling you any details about it"

Later, when asked if she had any dream characters they still wanted to work on at DC, Babs replied, "My book I'm working on right now, it's like my dream book, and I'm so excited about, so no, because I'm doing it right now and I can't say what." Meanwhile, Joe wants Big Barda badly.

Babs also talked about her current work practices, "I pay someone to do my layouts; actually, I don't like doing them. It's hard, and I have other projects going on and other ways I can earn income. So what I do, instead of killing myself, is I just pay someone to do my layouts for me. And I have this amazing person on it right now that I love, and I'm so excited about, cause they have more of like a mangaesque sensibility. So I'm just getting these amazing layouts. What we'll do in that case is, they'll turn them in, and then me and my editor will make notes, and be like, 'oh I think this beat maybe needs this or that and then I'll put my two cents in that way, and then sometimes I'll still change it once I start drawing it. 'What would be cute if this joke was here' or something, and I would like to change it when I go to the inks."

Joe Quinines' Batman '89: Echoes is currently being published by DC Comics and Babs Tarr's new DC Comics project will be announced… at some time.

