Bad Idea Full February 2026 Solicits Has Colin Farrell On Ordained #0

Bad Idea has put Colin Farrell on the front of their February 2026 solicits as a result of the movie deal, and the Ordained prequel

Colin Farrell featured on Bad Idea Comics February 2026 solicits with the Ordained #0 prequel tie-in

Ordained #0 adapted by John Wick creator launches, with Farrell starring in the upcoming movie adaptation

More action from Hank Howard Pizza Detective, Save Now, Cul-De-Sac, and Survive hit shelves in 2026

Top creators Robert Venditti, Matt Kindt, and Mike Carey headline a packed slate of fresh Bad Idea titles

Bad Idea Comics has put Colin Farrell on the front of their February 2026 solicits and solicitations, as a result of the announced movie deal, and the launch of the Ordained prequel, Ordained #0: The Machine by by Robert Venditti and Trevor Harsine. As well as more from Hank Howard Pizza Detective by Venbditti and David Lapham, Save Now by Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello, Cul-De-Sac by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak, and Survive by Venditti and Doug Braithwaite.

ORDAINED #0: THE MACHINE

ADAPTED BY THE CREATOR OF JOHN WICK — SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE STARRING COLIN FARRELL

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Trevor Harsine

Colors by David Baron

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) and powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN) join forces for an essential new chapter in the ORDAINED mythos with an all-new, bonecrushing special.

When his hired thugs fail to take down Father Roy, crime boss Cormac Byrne calls in the only man he can trust to finish the job — the ruthless, hulking killer-for-hire known only as THE MACHINE. An unrestrained force of bluecollar brutality, THE MACHINE doesn't hesitate and he doesn't stop until the work is done. Meet the man tasked with cleaning up Byrne's mess in this brutal, no-prisoners one-shot and witness how THE MACHINE takes care of his business.

"Relentless, bone-crushing, symphonic carnage and mother****ing cool." – Derek Kolstad, Writer & Creator of JOHN WICK

"Colin Farrell is putting on the cloth for the action-thriller Ordained…" – The Hollywood Reporter

Cover A by Jorge Fornés

Cover B by Trevor Hairsine

Cover C by Cary Nord

1:20 Homage Cover by Arturo Lozzi

Bloody Cover by Jorge Fornés

On Sale FEBRUARY 11 | 40 pgs | Full Color | $5.99 | T+

HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE: THE TWO HOLLYWOODS #2

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by David Lapham

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti and world-renowned comics legend, David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, THE HERO TRADE), crank up the heat in the guns-blazing finale to their two-part, high-stakes action extravaganza.

OUT OF JURISDICTION AND OUT OF TIME! The heat's rising in Hollywood as Detective Hank Howard closes in on the Aussie drug syndicate that left Big Caligula's rising star lying cold on the linoleum. But the bodies are piling up around him and the feds muscling in on his murder case are demanding that he back down…or else. But an explosive showdown with a flamethrower-wielding hitman tells him he's hot on the killer's trail–and he's not backing down. Outgunned, outnumbered, and out of jurisdiction, Hank will need his fists and his wits if he's going to crack the case before he finds himself buried six feet down under!

Cover A by Andrea Sorrentino

Cover B by David Lapham

Pizza Box Design Cover by David Lapham

1:20 Black & White Variant by David Lapham

3D Edition — 3D Cover by David Lapham (Comes with 3D Glasses)

On Sale FEBRUARY 11 | 32 pgs | Black & White | $5.99 | T+

SAVE NOW #3

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Tomás Giorello

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (PLANET DEATH) raise the stakes in the penultimate issue of their epic, action-packed sci-fi saga.

The end of the world is here and Saver couldn't stop it from coming. Now, years deep into the wasteland of Earth's doomed future, Saver and his daughter January are still alive and on the run, haunted by the past that Saver couldn't fix and hunted by the people who can't let it go.

Integrity International have spent years chasing Saver down, desperate to drag him back and force him to try and prevent the apocalypse once and for all. And now they finally have him in their sights. But Saver has nothing left to give and everything to lose. He's not going back without a fight.

Cover A by Tomás Giorello

Character Design Variant by Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello

1:20 Black & White Variant by Walt Simonson

On Sale FEBRUARY 25 | 32 pgs | Full Color | $5.99 | T+

CUL-DE-SAC #6

Written by Mike Carey

Art and Colors by Jonathan Wayshak

New York Times bestselling writer, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) and modern comic art phenomenon Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) land a killing blow in the pulsepounding finale to the year's bloodthirsty, modern horror masterpiece.

Pinned down by an army of undead vampires and caught in the crossfire of the paramilitary vampire hunters who are determined to go down guns blazing, Gail, Sam and their friends are out of back up and out of options. If they want their freedom, they'll have to make a run for it. But Jagger won't let them slip through her claws again — the Necratil bloodline ends tonight. And she's ready to maim and drain anyone who stands in her way.

The kids never asked for this life, but they're not going down without a fight. They'll need to unleash every one of their supernatural new powers if they're going to survive. Prepare for carnage. The final showdown is here.

Cover A by Jonathan Wayshak

Old Masters Variants:

– Henry Fuseli

– Katsushika Hokusai

– Edvard Munch

– Francisco Goya

1:20 Variant by Alex Pardee

On Sale JANUARY 21 | 32 pgs | Full Color | $5.99 | T+

SURVIVE #5

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Doug Braithwaite

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Brace yourself as New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, PLANET DEATH) and powerhouse artist Doug Braithwaite (CONAN, JUSTICE) light the fuse to the heart-stopping finale of their non-stop action thriller!

American operative Trent and Russian sailor Stepan are bruised, battered, and suffering a brutal case of the bends, but far from out of the fight. Deep inside the Turgenev, they've uncovered a hidden stockpile of nuclear weapons, guarded by a ruthless band of heavily armed Russian mercenaries.

With the U.S. Navy locked onto the vessel and seconds ticking down, Trent and Stepan must carve a path through the mercs, secure the ship, and trigger the strike that will obliterate the Turgenev before its deadly payload can reach its target.

"It's tense, it's claustrophobic, it's great action…An absolute buy." – Graphic Policy

Cover A by Doug Braithwaite

Cover B by Tyler Jenkins

1:20 Pencils Variant by Doug Braithwaite

On Sale JANUARY 14 | 32 pgs | Full Color | $5.99 | T+

