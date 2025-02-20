Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, Planet Death

Bad Idea Insists People Get Tattoos To Claim Bill Sienkiewicz Comic

Bad Idea insist that only people who get a Planet Death tattoo at an LA party this Saturday night, can claim this rare Bill Sienkiewicz comic

This Saturday, the 22nd of February, to bring ComicsPRO to an end, Bad Idea has transformed Los Angeles comic shop, Revenge Of to the theme of their new comic Planet Death. With drinks, food, a DJ, pinball, and a party-exclusive comic already announced, and now the world's first Tattoo comic book, Habitat: Tattoo Edition, only available at the Planet Death Party.

Up to ten attendees who agree to be permanently tattooed at the party with a Planet Death flash tattoo design from an in-house tattoo artist will then be able to get an exclusive edition of Habitat: Tattoo Edition comic book by Bill Sienkiewicz with just ten copies printed.

Habitat: Tattoo Edition is the super-limited first look at the upcoming horror series from Joshua Dysart, David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz. The cover recreates human skin and is intended for artists to draw on top of it as a sketch cover. And there should be plenty of such artists at the party. Anyone who wants to attend is advised to RSVP here.

WHEN:

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 22, 2024

WHERE:

Revenge Of Comics

3420 Eagle Rock Blvd Unit #1,

Los Angeles, CA 90065

Rideshare is recommended.

"Revenge Of" is the name of a comic book store on 3420 Eagle Rock Blvd in Los Angeles, And on Saturday, the 22nd of February, Bad Idea Comics will be closing out the ComicsPro retailer activist event with a party there. And, because Revenge Of is a spinoff of a successful set building an FX company, they have built for Bad Idea Comics, a Planet Death film set for the party to take place in. With free drinks, DJ, food, party-exclusive comics, creator signings, pinball, tattoos, a behind-the-scenes look at Planet Death and the upcoming Bad Idea slate, and what they are calling a "once-in-a-lifetime photo op", the reveal of their super-secret Planet Death giant armor. The RSVP deadline is February 20th, but odds are it will be full by then. So hurry up.

Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick movie franchise, Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello are creators of the new comic book series Planet Death, a new comic book series from Bad Idea beginning in March 2025. A Prestige Format limited series, it is set millions of miles from home, as

"hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home."

