Bad Idea Selling Black Friday Bowling Pins & TV Sets Because Why Not?

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The new rebranding has seen them, continue to launch PR stunts to a) get attention and b) raise money by exploiting FOMO of comic collectors, even as the details are increasingly made more ridiculous. We have had them selling rocks, doughnuts and even used stickers, but their Black Friday 2022 offering is at another level. Firstly with the Bowling Pin, increased in price from $149.99 to $150 plus shipping for Black Friday.

Have you always wanted an official BAD IDEA First Customer Pin, but didn't want to worry about the redemption offers? Are you sick of those BAD IDEA First Customer Pin-owning punks showing off? Wouldn't you like to have something to rub back in their faces? Do you like to decorate your home and/or office with bowling paraphernalia? Then you're in luck! Introducing the BAD IDEA First Customer Bowling Pin. A beautiful 4-way laminated, maple wood, red stripe bowling pin that can be used decoratively or in-game (it's regulation size, of course). Each bowling pin is carefully emblazoned with the BAD IDEA logo. This stylish, but functional, piece is a conversation starter that will quietly say to your guests, "I'm competitive." If it had ever been offered for sale before, we would have priced it at $149.99 but today, only for Black Friday, and because we at BAD IDEA feel you deserve something more valuable, we're introducing the BAD IDEA First Customer Bowling Pin at the very special price of $150! BAD IDEA First Customer Pins will never be offered for sale again, are not lapel pins, and cannot be used in a First Customer Pin redemption…or can they? Limited to just 99 pieces. Simply Paypal $150 + $20 in shipping and handling to orders@badideacorp.com and BAD IDEA will send you back an authentic, game usable, BAD IDEA First Customer Bowling Pin! Don't forget to include your full name and mailing address in the note. Offer valid for 24 hours. All orders must be received by midnight PST November 25th. Please allow up to 8-10 weeks to receive your order.

And then the vinyl television design by NFT comics king Adam Pollina.

BAD IDEA is pleased to offer our first ever ultra high-end, designer toy – The BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy – for sale publicly. This vinyl art collectible is an original design from the virtuoso talents of Adam Pollina. Hand-sculpted to his exact specifications, the BAD IDEA Television is in eye-catching race car red and features a delicate juxtaposition between the curvature of its body and the straight lines of its functional components. The first designer toy from BAD IDEA stands almost 9" tall and is of a limited run, meaning they will be available for purchase only as long as supplies last. Celebrate the experimental and unruly comics phenomenon that is BAD IDEA by bringing a little harum-scarum attitude into your life with this hand-painted embodiment of BAD IDEA. Normally priced at $800 but discounted 50% for just 24 hours during Black Friday, the BAD IDEA Television is just $400 today. Simply Paypal $400 + $40 in shipping and handling to orders@badideacorp.com and BAD IDEA will send you back a premium gift box, 9" BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy! Don't forget to include your full name and mailing address in the note. Offer valid for 24 hours. All orders must be received by midnight PST November 25th. Please allow up to 8-10 weeks to receive your order.

No, no I have not bought either. Why, have you?