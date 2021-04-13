Barbara Gordon's New Look & Status From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

It's a brand new day for Barbara Gordon, formerly Batgirl, now Oracle again, in today's DC Comics titles. Featuring prominently in both The Joker #2 and Batman: Urban Legends #2 even if she doesn't have her own solo title any more. More on that to come as well.

As we had previously stated The Joker #2 reinvents Barbara Gordon's relationship with her father – and, indeed, Batman's relationship with Jim Gordon.

Though in doing so harkens back to the nineteen seventies status quo.

And it even manages to drag in Batgirl #50 which we had highlighted previously as being problematic before.

How convincing that retcon is, is up to you.

But there is more to come. As well as the revelations in The Joker #2 that Jim Gordon has known that Barbara Gordon and Batgirl were one and the same for several years – and probably that Bruce Wayne was Batman for the same amount of time, we also get a new look for Oracle.

As Batman: Urban Legends gives her a new look for her new status. As Barbara Gordon returns to the Oracle role for now, to protect her spinal implant (with plenty of outs for her getting that upgraded at some point)…

As she is no longer a wheelchair user, Barbara Gordon may have greater mobility in the field, While still providing the information and recon that the role demands. And see we get a mobile Oracle look for the character.

I'm sure her dad would approve of that…

JOKER #2

(W) James Tynion IV – Sam Johns (A) Guillem March – Mirka Andolfo (CA) Guillem March

As the dust settles on Arkham Asylum and tragic recent events, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world—and powerful forces are lining up around the globe to hunt him…but where exactly is the Clown Price of Crime? Jim Gordon, facing his twilight years haunted by the madman, knows where to start the hunt, and he's been given the go-ahead to pursue him… but will he be willing to pay the price? And what shocking revelation will Gordon stun Batman with before he departs? And in the backup story, within the walls of Blackgate Penitentiary, Punchline has become the target of the Queen of Spades from the Royal Flush Gang. It'll take everything Punchline has just to survive, while on the outside, Bluebird digs deeper into Punchline's horrific past! In-Store: 4/13/2021 $5.99 BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #2 CVR A HICHAM HABCHI

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Hicham Habchi

The new Batman anthology series continues! In part two of Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows's epic Batman/Red Hood story, Jason Todd has taken a man's life, and now his mission is to keep the dead man's young son safe. But Batman plans to take down Jason before he can make another mistake. Then, in chapter two of Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin's senses-shattering tale, Cole Cash earns his pay as personal bodyguard to billionaire Lucius Fox, but what led him to Gotham in the first place? How does the mysterious HALO Corporation play into it all? And which Bat-Family character does he have an unfortunate meeting with in this chapter? And in part two of Brandon Thomas and Max Dunbar's epic Outsiders story, see Katana's perspective on what brought the Outsiders to Japan, who wants her dead, and what her ultimate punishment will be for no longer having her husband's spirit in the Soultaker sword. Plus, Barbara Gordon has identified a citywide system hack from a foe she faced before as Batgirl…but this time around, Babs may have found a way to defeat her for good as Oracle!

Retail: $7.99