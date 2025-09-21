Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, Compact Comics

Barbaric: The Long Death in Vault Comics December 2025 Full Solicits

Barbaric 1: The Long Death

Writers: Michael Moreci

Artist: Nathan Gooden

Colorist: Fábio Marques

Letterer: Jim Campbell

WHO DIDN'T THINK WE'D COME BACK? BARBARIC LOVES YOU AND HE'S GIVING YOU HIS HEART, IN THE FORM OF THE LONG DEATH. As we promised. We're back with Barbaric. And he's giving you his heart, in the form of the Long Death. Our heroes slaughter their way ever closer to the answers to their big questions. Owen learns all about his curse, Soren learns about her curse, Ax gets drunk, the consequences are… Barbaric. How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence?

Moneyshot: Book One

Writers: Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie

Artist: Rebekah Isaacs

Colorist: Kurt Michael Russell

Letterer: Crank!

Small enough to fit into your pocket dimension: Moneyshot Variant Book Collects Issues #1-10 (Vol 1) and Vol 2.

The bestselling and raunchy series, now in a discreet compact size that's sure to slip through intergalactic baggage scanners without tripping any alarms. In the near future, space travel is ludicrously expensive and largely ignored enter Christine Ocampo, inventor of the star shot teleportation device with a big idea: she'll travel to new worlds, engage—intimately—with local aliens, and film her exploits for a jaded earth populace trying to find something new on the internet. Now, Chris and her merry band of scientist-cum-pornstars explore the universe, each other, and the complexities of sex in Moneyshot!

BOOK ONE: A story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind.

Pages: 256 | Price: $14.99 (Previously Solicited)

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love

Writers: Matthew Erman & Lisa Sterle

Artist: Lisa Sterle

Colorist: Gab Contreras

Letterer: Andworld Design

Widely regarded as one of the best comic books of the decade, garnering glowing reviews from Publisher's Weekly, AV Club, Thrillist, Geek Network, and more—Witchblood: The Hounds of Love Vantage Edition collects the entire bestselling series.

A modern, wild west road trip about a witch named Yonna, cruising the Southwest as a band of bloodthirsty biker vampires. The hounds of love hunt her scattered witch coven for the source of all magic: Witchblood, from the critically acclaimed creators of the Modern Witch Tarot Deck, Dying Inside and Loving Ohio.

Pages: 256 | Price: $14.99 (Previously Solicited)

These Savage Shores: Complete Edition

Writers: Ram V

Artist: Sumit Kumar

Colorist: Vittorio Astone

Letterer: Adita Bidikar

These Savage Shores Variant Edition collects the entire series from Eisner Award-winning creators Ram V and Sumit Kumar, named "one of the 5 best-written horror comics of all time" (CBR).

Two centuries after the first European ship sailed to the Malabar Coast and made landfall at Calicut, the East India Company seeks to secure its future along the lucrative trade route. In the year 1766, an old evil now sails aboard a company ship, hoping to make home in this new found land, but he will soon find that the ground along the Indus is an ancient one, with demons and legends far older than himself. Where the days are scorched and the nights are full of teeth.

Pages: 208 | Price: $14.99 (Previously Solicited)

