Square Enix Announces 10 New Manga and Game Books at Anime Expo

Square Enix announced on Saturday evening at Anime Expo seven new manga series for English-language publication from the Square Enix Manga & Books imprint in Spring 2026, including a new psychological drama, A Starlit Darkness, from the bestselling creator of Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! During their Anime Expo panel, the publisher also announced details for three all-new game tie-in books for English-language publication, including FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania.

A Starlit Darkness Vol. 1

Japan, early 20th century. Subaru Karasuma, an aspiring writer with dashed ambitions, neck-deep in loans he has no hope of paying back, decides it's time to draw the curtain on his miserable life. Before he can follow through on his dark intent, he's diverted by the spectacle of a neighbor working frenetically with his literary group to meet the deadline for a work commissioned by Geppo Yagira, a rich and famous novelist. When the devilishly handsome, fiercely talented Geppo lays his eyes on Subaru, the latter's life is set on a new course. But the new path he's now treading seems to lead ever deeper into the darkness…

A Starlit Darkness, Vol. 1 (9781646094851 | $14.99 USD) is scheduled for release in May 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning August 15.

Betrothed to a Fox Demon Vol. 1

For a thousand years, the exorcists of the Kyogane clan have dedicated their lives to eradicating the demonic specters that haunt Japan. Kuro Kyogane, the current clan head, has no interest in getting married and producing an heir at his age. But once his family arranges a suitable bride in the bright and optimistic Fuyu, he agrees to fulfill his obligations. What Kuro doesn't know yet is that his wedding ceremony conceals a dark secret—and once Fuyu is declared his wife, she may never be safe from harm again…

Betrothed to a Fox Demon, Vol. 1 (9781646094684 | $12.99 USD) is scheduled for release in April 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 18.

The Prince's Keeper Vol. 1

Miranda is a reclusive apprentice witch who runs a shop selling magical potions and enchanted trinkets in a quiet corner of the capital city. One day, she receives an invitation to a tea party at none other than the royal palace itself. There, she meets the third prince, only he's been cursed and turned into a cat! Ordered to serve as Prince Heinrich's "keeper," Miranda suddenly finds herself the caretaker of a royal feline! What happens when a handsome prince becomes a witch's pet?

The Prince's Keeper, Vol. 1 (9781646094837 | $12.99 USD) is scheduled for release in April 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 18.

A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life

A fateful encounter kicks off an adventure for a cat reborn in a world with no cats! Tragedy strikes a kitty in our world, and she gets a second chance at life in a fantasy world. A hero, heading home after battling a demon king, crosses paths with a mysterious creature. What is this fluffy new friend, and should she pet the belly?

An array of fantasyland adventurers learn about snack time, toe beans, and that (eye)balls can be toys. When the knight captain's folded-eared cat meets the hero's cat, paw-to-paw combat breaks out between the fuzz balls! Then, the hero winds up working part-time at a cat café with…the demon king?! Cuddle up with a four-legged companion and enjoy this once-in-a-reincarnated- lifetime furry fantasy!

A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life (9781646094714 | $19.99 USD) is scheduled for release in May 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning August 22.

Otaku x Gal, Vol. 1

Teased for his nerdy hobbies in middle school, Koichi Otakura has entered high school with every intention of blending into the background. But when Yua Narumi, the popular girl who sits behind him in class, discovers his hidden talents, she begs him to help her keep up with the latest fashion trends! After all, aren't the skills required to draw anime fan art and paint plastic models totally applicable to designing nails and styling hair?! Who says otakus and gals can't get along these days?!

Otaku x Gal, Vol. 1 (9781646094790 | $12.99 USD) is scheduled for release in February 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 6.

My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL

Being a delivery boy for "Delivery Eats" in a rural town isn't so bad, but one regular customer is a BIG challenge. She's a scary lady who looks intimidating and glares at the delivery boy every time he shows up at her door. Being an introvert, he can't help but run away as soon as the job is done. But one day, the scary lady finally speaks… Wait, is that the voice of his favorite VTuber?!

My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL, Vol. 1 (9781646094776 | $14.99 USD) is scheduled for release in February 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 6.

A Howl of the Heart Vol. 1

Uru and Tenyo are two elite soldiers with a bond that runs deeper than blood. Living together and fighting side by side has only heightened their affection for one another…but in a world ravaged by war, connections can be severed in an instant. When Uru loses his life, he leaves Tenyo behind with nothing but a final kiss goodbye.

After two years of mourning, Tenyo sneaks into the enemy general Kakezuki's territory with the intent of finishing him off, as promised to Uru. But when he gets there, he finds that the enemy looks exactly like his dearly departed brother-in-arms! There's no way Uru is still among the living…or is there?

A Howl of the Heart, Vol. 1 (9781646094745 | $14.99 USD) is scheduled for release in March 2026 and will be available for pre-order from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 6.

FINAL FANTASY IX Picture Book

Vivi is a mysterious boy who was fished out of the ocean by Grandpa Quan, a gourmand trying to master the art of food. Once Grandpa Quan realizes that Vivi is not food, he begins to raise Vivi and teach him about the world. Together, they live a peaceful life of fine feasts and friends, eventually leading up to Vivi's day of departure. Written by Final Fantasy IX event designer Kazuhiko Aoki, and illustrated by character designer Toshiyuki Itahana, this original story is a delectable addition to Vivi and Grandpa's tale!

FINAL FANTASY IX Picture Book (9781646094738 | $17.99 USD) is scheduled for release in May 2026 and is now available for pre-order at the Square Enix Store and pre-orders will be available from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning August 22.

NieR Poster Collection

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of NieR with this compilation of 32 large-format, full-color art prints featuring images selected by game creator Yoko Taro! Printed on heavy, press-varnished card stock, these frameable posters present artwork drawn from all the NieR games—from Replicant and Gestalt, to Automata, to Re[in]carnation—as well as the YoRHa stage plays, musicals, orchestral events, and albums.

NieR Poster Collection (9781646094530 | $34.99 USD) is scheduled for release in November 2025 and is now available for pre-order at the Square Enix Store and pre-orders will be available from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning July 6.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania provides a comprehensive collection of production art and CG art assets, including character models and illustrations, locations and backgrounds, accessories, weapons, and enemies, all accompanied by staff commentary. This volume also includes cutscene storyboards, enemy interaction development materials, and more!

This full-color, jacketed, hardcover book is a visual tribute to the stunning new rendition of one of the most beloved RPGs of all time.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania (9781646094721 | $39.99 USD) is scheduled for release in July 2026 and is now available for pre-order at the Square Enix Store and pre-orders will be available from Penguin Random House and other major booksellers beginning October 17.

