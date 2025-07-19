Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, Post Malone

Barbaric: The Black Knight in Vault Comics' October 2025 Solicits

BARBARIC THE BLACK KNIGHT #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A NATHAN GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci, Michael Moreci (A) Nathan Gooden, Gui Balbi (CA) Nathan Gooden

An over-length one-shot featuring Flail, the talking…well, Flail! Deadheart, Serra, and Ka return after their (mis)adventures in Queen of Swords to defeat the evil witch Doxon once and for all. Too bad a familiar face…on a spiked ball at the end of a vicious weapon wielded by an ancient knight…has other plans. Someone isn't making it out of this one-shot in one piece, so you should probably read it—IF you want to keep calling yourself a Barbaric fan. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/29/2025

BIG RIG #4 CVR A NATHAN GOODEN (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Double-length finale — collects chapters 7 & 8! Post Malone's BIG RIG. FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL, THE BLOOD RIG EMERGES. Trucker flees. Edda is captured. And Lucifer comes to the surface for the one soul she wants most. The epic conclusion of Big Rig's first arc! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/29/2025

BIG RIG #4 VARIANT BUNDLE BOX Limited to 2,500 Copies Allocations May Occur (NET) (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

POST MALONE'S BIG RIG #4 10-COPY VARIANT BUNDLE BOX, LIMITED TO 2,500 BUNDLESALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR.BUNDLE MIX IN VARIANTS:Each bundle has the chance of containing any number of 5 different premium variants, including a hyper-rare, One-of-One Tyler Kirkham Diamond Edition variant. These variants will be inserted into bundles at random, and will take the place of the standard box Cover B by Maria Wolf. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single sealed box.MIX IN VARIANTS:• CVR B – Main Variant – Maria Wolf• CVR C – 3 in 10 Bronze Variant – Jim Mahfood• CVR D – 2 in 25 Silver Variant – Brett Bean• CVR E – 1 in 500 Gold Variant – Tyler Kirkham• CVR F – 1 of 10,000 Diamond Variant- Tyler Kirkham, One-of-One Diamond EditionDouble-length finale — collects chapters 7 & 8! Post Malone's BIG RIG. FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL, THE BLOOD RIG EMERGES. Trucker flees. Edda is captured. And Lucifer comes to the surface for the one soul she wants most. The epic conclusion of Big Rig's first arc! Retail: Please Inquire In-Store Date: 10/29/2025

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #5 (OF 5) CVR A GARTH GRAHAM (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

The future has arrived. Can our XXX-plorers bend spacetime over and save it? The last issue in the funniest and naughtiest arc of Money Shot yet!

Retail: $4.99 10/1/2025

