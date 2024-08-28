Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mad cave, ya

Basketball Werewolves in Block'd by Brian Hawkins & Ignacio Di Meglio

Block’d is an upcoming high school basketball werewolf YA original graphic novel out from Mad Cave Studios in February 2025.

Block'd, by Brian Hawkins and Ignacio Di Meglio, is an upcoming high school basketball werewolf YA original graphic novel out from Mad Cave Studios in February 2025. And yes, it does sound a bit Teen Wolf. I hope someone sends a copy to Jeph Loeb…

"In a small but not too quiet town, Cam Banter, a high school basketball star with a monstrous secret — that he's part of a pack of paranormal shifters with the ability to change into werewolves — struggles to find his place on the team when his abilities begin to show and he's unable to control them. With an overbearing father whose expectations exceed Cam's capabilities Cam is capable of, teammates who no longer trust him or even like him, and a basketball rival from another school trying to rekindle things with one of the stars of the girls' basketball team that Cam has feelings for, he is left trying to figure things out by himself…That is until his new coach, who has a secret of his own, attempts to make a difference in his life. But will Cam let him in before it's too late? It's a teenage fight for survival as basketball, life, and the supernatural all clash. "Block'D is about the journey of self-discovery," said writer Brian Hawkins. "However, no individual is capable of really understanding who and what they are without a support system. What we find is that it truly is a village that raises individuals and Block'D captures this through the aspect of the family dynamic, specifically a father and son's struggling relationship, the concept of team, and finding and trusting your person." "Block´d has been a blast from the beginning. Brian and I have worked together before and had a great synergy, so when we started talking about our next project, he mentioned his initial idea for Block´d and had me hooked with the mere mention of werewolves and basketball. Werewolves because they are my favorite mythical creature and basketball because it represents a challenge for me to depict it in a cool convincing way, and I love a good challenge," said illustrator Ignacio Di Meglio.

Brian Hawkins, former editor for Mad Cave Studios is presently, an editor for Battle Quest Comics and co-creator and co-writer of Black Cotton from Scout Comics, and The Vineyard, from AfterShock Comics. He is also the owner of comic book studio, BlaX Trauma Productions

Ignacio Di Meglio, is artist on Killeroo Semper Fidelis, Cthulhu invades Wonderland and Cthulhu invades Neverland, and lead editor for indie publisher Red Sea Comics.

