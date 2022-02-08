The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually

Some people think that these kind of headlines are clickbait. I vehemently disagree. Clickbait teases you with something that ultimately disappoints. My headlines are exactly what they say they are on the tin. If this article says that the Joker believed he is the only man who can satisfy Batman sexually, then this is exactly what happens. Because today Clay Mann returns to Batman/Catwoman #10 with Tom King. The story shows Batman and Catwoman at three stages in their lives – or in Bruce Wayne's case, death. With confrontations with The Joker over that time.

Not it is often stated that the Joker is in love with Batman. Most obviously in The Lego Batman Movie, but it has been a regular theme over the years.

It could have been seen as innocent if they hadn't used the word "penetrated".

He is Batman's "sweet" boo boo, thanks to Frank Miller and Klaus Janson.

Batman is the key to the Joker's happiness.

So he's joking. He's the Joker. But doesn't he still mean it?

And he has even admitted it to Catwoman before now. But he's never been quite as jealous before, even dressed as Father Christmas.

Or been as open in his desires. from today's Batman/Catwoman #10. Sadly the Black Label level only goes so far for this one, but we get the gist.

I mean, anyone want to argue with Joker on that one? As Catwoman points out, he's not actually crazy – maybe he's the only one of them who isn't.

No one should be disappointed with that…

BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

Don't mess with Catwoman! As our three storylines experience a rare moment of convergence, Selina fights for her life against The Joker and her own daughter, Batwoman. What secrets from her deadly friendship with the Clown Prince of Crime will cause this row between mother and child? Find out in an action-packed issue that proves this cat can fight!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/08/2022