Batgirl #50 and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Get Second Printings

DC Comics hasn't done a second printing for a little while. And it is doing so with the final issue of the cancelled Batgirl #50, which also happened to have the first appearance of the new Batwoman from the upcoming TV series. And so it gets a second printing for December with a new cover by Riley Rossmo.

October's Batgirl #50 by Cecil Castellucci, Emanuela Lupacchino, Aneke, and Marguerite Sauvage wasn't just the final issue of the most recent series starring Barbara Gordon–it was also the comic book debut of Ryan Wilder, who will be seen on-screen on The CW starting early next year as the new Batwoman! In response to demand for this key first appearance, DC returns to press for a Batgirl #50 second printing, in stores in December! The issue will feature a new cover by artist Riley Rossmo.

Batgirl #50 Second Printing is on Final Order Cutoff tonight, with an on-sale date of December 15th. Also going to a second printing is A Girl Who Walks Home Alone #1 from Behemoth Comics which saw all three covers have sold out from distributor and publisher over a week before release this coming Wednesday. As a result, they are soliciting a second printing. This will be the small publisher's first book to sell over 10,000 copies for a #1.

A Girl Who Walks Home Alone #1

Release Date: December 22nd

Author(s): Ana Lily Amirpour

Artist(s): Michael DeWeese (A), Patrick Brosseau (L)

Cover Artist(s): Michael DeWeese

Second Printing! Written by the Director of the 96% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes film of the same name, strange things are afoot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps and other sordid souls, is a bastion of depravity and hopelessness where a lonely vampire, The Girl, stalks the town's most unsavory inhabitants.