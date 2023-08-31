Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alfredo Cáceres, athenium, graphic novel, mg, middle grade, Through The Black Gate

Alfredo Cáceres Sells 'Through The Black Gate' MG OGN for Six Figures

The North American rights for Through the Black Gate by Alfredo Cáceres have been sold for a six-figure sum to Julia McCarthy at Atheneum.

Through the Black Gate is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by Alfredo Cáceres, and the North American rights for the first two volumes have been bought for a six-figure sum by Julia McCarthy at Atheneum, against expected sales.

Through the Black Gate is a graphic novel that's based on the city of Valdivia, Chile where Cáceres grew up and features "12-year-olds Irene and Francis, alongside a cat that Irene believes harbors her father's soul, who travel to the land of the dead where they must reckon with the recent grief of losing their loved ones, face their fears, and embrace what makes life special."

Publication of the first Through the Black Gate is set for the autumn of 2025. Alfredo Cáceres's agent, and one of the most common graphic novel agents we feature on Bleeding Cool, Jennifer Azantian, of the Azantian Literary Agency did the two-book deal for North American rights.

Alfredo Cáceres is an author and illustrator from Santiago, Chile. He has worked in picture books, magazines, newspapers and video games. He posted to Instagram, "I'm making a graphic novel, about many things, based on my childhood in Valdivia, Chile. Thanks @azantianbooknerd for your guidance and @thejumbles for believing in me."

Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and adult readers. Prior to ALA, Jennifer was at the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency followed by a stint with the Paul Levine Literary Agency. Before publishing, she earned her B.S. in clinical and developmental psychology from UCSD where she was an executive editor for the Triton Psychology Report.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.

