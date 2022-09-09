Batgirls #10 Preview: Welcome to the Batgirls, Kyle

Welcome the new Batgirl to this preview of Batgirls #10: Kyle! Okay, Kyle isn't officially a Batgirl, but he is helping out with their investigation. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #10

DC Comics

0722DC118

0722DC119 – Batgirls #10 Sweeney Boo Cover – $4.99

0722DC120 – Batgirls #10 Erica Henderson Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jorge Corona

Steph has a…date? With an actual boy? Well, this calls for a celebration…or a trip to the zoo! The Batgirls and Steph's dreamy love interest are in for a day of monkey business, but all that monkeying around ends when they've got henchmen on their tails! Meanwhile, Babs is one step closer to tracking down the Hill Ripper—too bad all it took was yet another homicide.

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

