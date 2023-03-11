Batgirls #16 Preview: Follow the White Rabbit The Batgirls go to a tea party in this preview of Batgirls #16, and all their friends are there... sort of.

BATGIRLS #16

DC Comics

0123DC120

0123DC121 – Batgirls #16 David Marquez Cover – $4.99

0123DC818 – Batgirls #16 Lynne Yoshi Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls fall down a rabbit hole of mischief and wonder in their journey to find out who sent Cluemaster to kidnap his own daughter, Steph. But first, there's a bottle that says "Drink me," and it should be perfectly safe to drink, right? Even if it looks like it's been laced with Langstrom serum?

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

