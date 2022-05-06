Batgirls #6 Preview: Hanging with Spellbinder is a Gas

Barbara Gordon is the prisoner of Spellbinder in this preview of Batgirls #6… or is it the other way around? Spellbinder learns it's not so easy to keep Batgirl tied up… luckily he's got some fear gas as a backup. You know, this is not a great way to may friends. Trust us. We've tried. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #6
DC Comics
0322DC093
0322DC094 – Batgirls #6 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99
0322DC095 – Batgirls #6 Audrey Mok Cover – $4.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona
With Babs kidnapped and tied down by Spellbinder, the Batgirls have to navigate through Tutor's operations without an Oracle. Can Babs escape Spellbinder's hypnosis before he's done painting her to add to his collection of other drawings of beautiful young women?
In Shops: 5/10/2022
SRP: $3.99

