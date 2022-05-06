Batgirls #6 Preview: Hanging with Spellbinder is a Gas

Barbara Gordon is the prisoner of Spellbinder in this preview of Batgirls #6… or is it the other way around? Spellbinder learns it's not so easy to keep Batgirl tied up… luckily he's got some fear gas as a backup. You know, this is not a great way to may friends. Trust us. We've tried. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #6

DC Comics

0322DC093

0322DC094 – Batgirls #6 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99

0322DC095 – Batgirls #6 Audrey Mok Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

With Babs kidnapped and tied down by Spellbinder, the Batgirls have to navigate through Tutor's operations without an Oracle. Can Babs escape Spellbinder's hypnosis before he's done painting her to add to his collection of other drawings of beautiful young women?

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.