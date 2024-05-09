Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

K.K.Slider Arrives at LEGO with New Animal Crossing Plaza Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including more Animal Crossing fun

Article Summary LEGO announces a new 550-piece K.K. Slider Animal Crossing set for a musical build experience.

Set includes iconic characters like K.K. Slider, Isabella in a new outfit, and newcomer Audie.

Fans can build the Town Hall, an RV, and more, drawing inspiration from the beloved game.

Pre-orders yet to open, with the playful plaza set slated for an August 2024 release.

LEGO is back with a few more Animal Crossing sets as collectors and gamers can build up their brick towns. Fans better make some room as the famous musician is coming to town with a new 550-piece set. The singer of hit songs like Stale Cupcakes, Marine Song 2001, Only Me, Two Days Ago, and K.K. Gumbo, comes K.K. Slider to LEGO! It is time for a concert in the plaza for this new Animal Crossing set, which is packed with more brick goodies to enhance your town. Isabella returns for this set with a new outfit, and a new villager has also arrived with Audie, and her cafe.

Collectors will be able to build the Town Hall, an RV, an ATM, a Recycle Box, and so much more fun that was captured right from the video game. K.K. Slider can then take his guitar and microphone and play an impressive concert for your Animal Crossing LEGO village. It is nice to see the proper use of the Animal Crossing license with LEGO, and it's amazing to see more villagers than just Tom Nook coming to life. Pre-orders for this K.K. Slider set are not live yet, but the set is expected for an August 2024 release, so be sure to snag up more sets to build up your village by then.

Animal Crossing K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza

"Girls and boys aged 7 plus create their own stories inspired by the Animal Crossing™ video game series with the K.K.'s Concert in the Plaza (77052) building toy. First, they build scenes from their screens, then with the LEGO® Animal Crossing 3 minifigures and many recognizable toy accessories from the video games series, they take the pretend play wherever their imaginations want to go!"

"Kids set up for K.K.'s concert by fetching his toy microphone from the roof of the camper vehicle, pretend to play the toy guitar or join Isabelle for group stretching. They catch up on all the news at the café with Audie, before going about her business inside the town hall, where they can get a DIY recipe card, redeem rewards at the ATM and check the recycle box for new items. Just like in the video game, the tree conceals a surprise and Resident Service's flag is customizable."

