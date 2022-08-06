Batgirls #9 Preview: It's a Dummy, Dummy

We finally get a glimpse at what the Batgirls' creepy neighbor has been up to in this preview of Batgirls #9. What's in the bag, Mr. Greene?! Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #9

DC Comics

0622DC105

0622DC106 – Batgirls #9 Sweeney Boo Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jonathan Case (CA) Jorge Corona

After what happened with Seer, there's no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home—literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn't love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

