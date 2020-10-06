Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)

Punchline was the big breakout star of Batman heading into The Joker War storyline. And in Batman #100, all the good guys win (ish) and all the bad guys lose (ish), what of Punchline? The Joker's new girlfriend, and someone who plays the game as much as he does?

After all, Nightwing has her pegged. Not literally, of course, that would be hideous.

But Punchline is playing the long game and has her own escape hatch planned. Punchline is cleverer than all the little Batlings, and has everything planned out. She's playing the victim, and has a willing audience.

Confession, tears, admission of guilt, twisting reality and claiming victimhood in a world inclined to see her in a certain way.

In his newsletter, James Tynion IV states;

The Punchline coda of 100 sets up one of the key elements I've just been dying to get to with the character of Punchline. She is about to go on trial, and that trial is going to let her manipulate the whole city into loving her, while she builds a dangerous plan that will run through the back-burner of 2021. The Coda leads us directly into the Punchline one-shot co-written by Sam Johns, and drawn by the incredible Mirka Andolfo. And that one-shot leads us directly into… Something I can't talk about just yet.

The Punchline one-shot is out next Tuesday… well-timed.

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter!

Spinning out of the pages of "The Joker War" comes the first solo book starring the blockbuster new character Punchline. As she faces the consequences for her role in "The Joker War," the story of how Alexis Kaye became Punchline will take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman.