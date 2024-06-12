Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #149, chip zdarsky, robin

Bleeding Cool's Batman #149 Preview – A New Robin For Gotham

leeding Cool has been granted a preview of the upcoming Batman #149 by Chip Zdarsky, Michelle Bandidi and Steve Lieber.

Article Summary Preview of Batman #149 with a cloned new Robin taking to Gotham’s streets.

Mini-Bruce faces his history in Crime Alley, presented by Zdarsky and Bandini.

Batman #149 to explore the aftermath of Zur-En-Arrh’s defeat and Bruce's legacy.

Batman #150 teases a major revelation and a heist with Batman and Catwoman.

In Batman #148, we met a new Robin. Created by Batman's backup personality Zur-En-Arrh, he was cloned from Bruce Wayne and brought up on the Zur-En-Arrh way. But now that Zur-En-Arrh was defeated by his very own Failsafe what now for mini-Bruce Wayne? Bleeding Cool has been granted a preview of the upcoming Batman #149 by Chip Zdarsky, Michelle Bandidi and Steve Lieber, Nick Filadi and Clayton Cowles, with Katie Kubert still as Batman editor. And all courtesy of DC Comics and Lunar's very early shipping policy.

With mini-Bruce trying to live up to what is expected of him on the streets of Gotham with the other Bats. In a very familiar place.

Crime Alley is naturally the place where all the Bruce Waynes confront the man who killed their father. Even if this father was a robot copy of a man's paranoid about himself.

Will Bruce Wayne be taking on another ward? Find out (maybe) in Batman #149 on the 18th of June, though most likely in Batman #150 the following month.

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Denys Cowan, Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!