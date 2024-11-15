Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #157, chip zdarsky

Batman #157 Gets A Double Length Finale For Chip Zdarsky

Batman #157 gets a Double Length finale for Chip Zdarsky in February 2025, before Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb pop up...

Article Summary Batman #157 delivers a double-length finale from Chip Zdarsky, closing his saga with high stakes and intense action.

Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb take the baton with Hush 2, launching a new chapter for the Dark Knight in 2025.

Artistic talents Jorge Jimenez and Tony S. Daniel bring Batman's gripping conclusion to vivid life in issue #157.

Detective Comics #1093 adds intrigue as Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin unravel secrets in Gotham's shadows.

It was Bleeding Cool that broke the story that not only would Chip Zdarsky's run on Batman with Jorge Jimenez and Mike Hawthorne be coming to and with Batman #157, but that the series would then continue with Hush 2 from Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. Well, as seen in the DC Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations that Bleeding Cool posted earlier, it's all official. Here is the solicit for Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S Daniel.

BATMAN #157

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ Variant covers by TONY HARRIS and TONY S. DANIEL Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ US cover by JEROME OPERA 1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL GRASSETTI Hush variant cover by MITCH GERADS

$4.99 US 48 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/5/25

With the Court of Owls plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must find the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fate of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life!

And why not the solicit for Detective Comics #1093 while we are about it…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1094

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and ARIEL OLIVETTI 1:25 variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA Black History Month variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN Hush variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/26/25

ASEMA'S IDENTITY REVEALED?! The shadows of Gotham extend and darken as Asema's bladed grip on the city's underworld tightens. Now, while Batman struggles to keep his city safe, he begins to suspect that he has uncovered the identity of this bloodthirsty menace…and it may be someone very close to Bruce Wayne. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin's epic journey through the bloodied streets of Gotham continues, and it needs to be seen to be believed!

