Batman '89 #6 Preview: Not So Secret Identity

Batman is unmasked by Two-Face in this preview of Batman '89 #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN '89 #6

DC Comics

1021DC066

1021DC067 – Batman '89 #6 Julian Totino Tedesco Cover – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

It's a battle between former friends for the heart of Gotham as Batman faces down Harvey Dent. Can Bruce save his friend before he goes too far, and what does this mean for the future of Gotham City?

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

