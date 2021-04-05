Batman and Donald Mustard to Reveal Fortnite Secrets In The DC Comic

Donald Mustard is CCO of Epic Games and the man behind the upcoming DC Comics Batman/Fortnite comic book crossover, which will be featured in the Fortnite game. And, looking at the revealed solicitations for the final three issues, will be used to reveal backstory to Fortnite never revealed previously.

Fortnite: Battle Royale has a backstory to its world shrouded in mystery, with John Jones, The Seven, the Zero Point, the Loop, the Storm, and all manner of questions of reality, why the Island exists, why its inhabitants are forced to keep fighting, how dimensional rifts tie into all of this and what on earth is going on. And it looks like Donald Mustard will be revealing more of this in the upcoming comic.

Bleeding Cool has had a look at the final three-issue solicitations. The first three issues will see Batman trying to come to terms with the new world, which keeps wiping his memory every 22 minutes by giving himself notes. Well, it appears that by the end of issue 3, he will have been successful and will have left the Loop. In issue 4, "will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else." In issue 5, "uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite." And in issue 6, "the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge."

So because Donald Mustard is co-writer – and artist on the premium cardstock covers – this should count as Fortnite canon. And yes, it looks like Deathstroke has made it through too. I wonder if he will have forgotten his past crimes?

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #4 (OF 6)

Retail: $4.99

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Christian Duce (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the island without limitation, the World's Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he's not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the loop – Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others — there's someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite …someone deadly. Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman's out of the Loop doesn't mean the fighting is over… Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. Due Date: 4/18/2021 / FOC: 4/18/2021 / In-Store: 6/1/2021

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #5 (OF 6)

Retail: $4.99

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Christian Duce (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman, Catwoman and the unlikely band of renegade Fortnite fighters make their way deep into the underground complex of the Island in a desperate hunt to escape the Loop – areas never before seen in the game, with secrets discovered only by the World's Greatest Detective. Along the way they'll fight for their lives…uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite…and face a betrayal from one of their own as our story hurtles toward its explosive conclusion! Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. In-Store: 6/15/2021

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #6 (OF 6)

Retail: $4.99

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

It all comes down to this! Batman and Catwoman have one chance to get back to their own world…but to do so, they'll have to return to the nonstop battle on the Island and retrieve someone who is the key to their escape…Harley Quinn!

But she's not going to go quietly. And who's behind the world-shattering events of our story? You'll find out…and the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge. Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. In-Store: 7/6/2021