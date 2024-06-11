Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

The Big Return Of Someone Bad In Batman And Robin (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Batman And Robin #10 by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, and the return of someone bad. Big and bad.

Article Summary

Today sees the publication of Batman And Robin #10 by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, and the return of someone bad. Big and bad. Really bad. And a special connection to both Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne. So yes there are big spoilers that will likely turn this comic book on it axis. and reveal why so many upcoming covers have been not released yet. So no, not Man Bat, that storyline wraps up with this issue, but we do get the return of Goliath.

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

One of the dragon bats who guarded the sceptre of the kings in Bialya, Damian was forced to slaughter several generations of them until only the youngest remained who just licked Damian's nose. Damian swore to raise it as his loyal champion and gave it the name Goliath, set free upon Al Ghul Island when Damian returned to Gotham. And now he's back with a message from Maya Ducard, Nobody, last seen in Batman: Son Of Batman with Goliath.

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

And who might that person be?

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

Not Ra's Al Ghul or Flatline…

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

… but Bane. Turns out he didn't die in Arhkahm Asylum in the Joker War at the hands of the Joker after all. The Joker blamed Bane for wasting the death of Alfred on Damian Wayne, rather than using it to destroy Bruce Wayne.

 

Bane Versus Joker For 2021? (Joker War Spoilers)
Bane kills Alfred in front of Damian Wayne.

Instead he was killed in front of Damian Wayne, something the Joker thought a waste.

Joker For 2021? (Joker War Spoilers)
Joker War art – Joker addresses Bane.

This was not a happy Joker.

What The Joker Did To Bane On A-Day? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
Bane in Joker War Zone art by Guillem March

Indeed he got quite miffed about it all.

What The Joker Did To Bane On A-Day? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
Bane in Joker War Zone art by Guillem March

And for this crime, the Joker intended to wreak revenge on Bane.

Bane Versus Joker For 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)
Art from Joker War Zone.

Which he later did. Or did he? The events of A-Day played out in Arkham Asylum in Infinite Frontier #0 because the Joker left a little present. Joker poison gas bombs that explode, silently, with a new formula that kills people with a manic grimace, but no forced laughter – a silent killer.

The Big Return Of Someone Bad In Batman And Robin (Spoilers)

And in doing so, kills five hundred in Arkham Asylum, including inmates, guards and medical professionals. The mass slaughter of many of the Batman villains gallery, most prominently Bane.

The Big Return Of Someone Bad In Batman And Robin (Spoilers)
Bane in Infinite Frontier #0

But maybe not. There have been clones, duplicates, and doppelgangers since. But this looks like the real deal. Batman and Robin #10 is published today by DC Comics. I am sure covers from #12 will be revealed soonish.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #10 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo
SHUSH RISES! Man-Bat's plans have been unleashed on Gotham. The only person who can help Batman and Robin save the city is…SHUSH?! Can she set aside her hate for the dynamic duo and help, or will she let her quest for revenge overcome her?
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024

BATMAN AND ROBIN #11 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Simone Di Meo
Bruce and Damian plan the perfect father and son getaway…to DINOSAUR ISLAND?! When the dynamic duo uncovers a deadly family secret, their investigation takes them on a fun-filled adventure to rescue one of Batman's greatest enemies! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

BATMAN AND ROBIN #12 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Simone Di Meo
Years ago, Bane killed Alfred Pennyworth right in front of Damian. And now, on Dinosaur Island, there is nothing stopping Robin from getting his revenge! Except his father, Batman! And the giant dinosaurs, of course. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

