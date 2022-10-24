Batman: Beyond the White Knight #6 Preview: Horizontal Batusi

Did Batman and Harley Quinn do "the horizontal batusi?" Find out in this preview of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #6.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #6

DC Comics

0822DC118

0822DC119 – Batman: Beyond the White Knight #6 Fiona Staples Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

After years of rivalry, it's the showdown you've been waiting for…Jason Todd versus Dick Grayson! Who's the best Robin? Find out this issue! Plus, with the help of an unexpected new ally, Bruce Wayne aims to take Derek Powers down for good. But will the malevolent millionaire's newfound powers prove to be too much for the former Batman?

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

