Batman: Beyond the White Knight Showcase Edition #1 Preview:

You enjoyed Batman: Beyond the White Knight as single issues. Now enjoy them combined in Batman: Beyond the White Knight Showcase Edition #1. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT SHOWCASE EDITION #1

DC Comics

0322DC841

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

Contains BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1-2 This will feature a new color cover by Sean Murphy, seen here in not final art.

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.