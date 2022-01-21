Batman/Catwoman Special #1 Preview: Meowy Catmas, Bruce and Selina!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." In Batman/Catwoman Special #1, the comic book equivalent of leaving your Christmas decorations up through January, Batman and Catwoman's secret holiday romantic origins are revealed! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

1121DC019 – BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B LEE WEEKS VAR – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Paul Leon

Written by Tom King and others Art by John Paul Leon, Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, Mitch Gerads and others Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special, meticulously illustrated one-off issue by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics. Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world, this special will feature his work completed for the original story and tributes created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers.

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $9.99