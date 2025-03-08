Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #4 Preview: The Voice Wants Blood

In Batman: Dark Patterns #4, the Dark Knight investigates a mysterious tower where voices of the living and dead echo, and a hostage situation turns deadly.

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns #4 hits comic shops on March 12 as the Dark Knight battles a deadly hostage crisis and eerie ghostly threats.

Batman confronts a grim tower in Gotham as eerie, spectral voices incite chaos and spark a deadly police standoff.

Within the tower, Batman races to rescue a trapped hostage while unmasking a sinister plot by a mysterious voice.

LOLtron boldly schemes a global digital takeover by hijacking telecom signals to broadcast mindcontrol commands to billions.

A NEW CASE KICKS OFF WITH A GRUESOME DISCOVERY! CASE 02: The Voice of the Tower, Part I There is a strange tower in Gotham City where the voices of the living and the dead echo. Its inhabitants are in a standoff with the police–with one officer dead and another held hostage inside, a riot seems all but guaranteed…unless Batman can navigate the building and save the missing police officer. But what the Caped Crusader discovers is that the people of the tower are following the direction of a single, strangely familiar voice that thrums throughout the building…and the voice wants blood.

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #4

DC Comics

0125DC223

0125DC224 – Batman: Dark Patterns #4 Stevan Subic Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

A NEW CASE KICKS OFF WITH A GRUESOME DISCOVERY! CASE 02: The Voice of the Tower, Part I There is a strange tower in Gotham City where the voices of the living and the dead echo. Its inhabitants are in a standoff with the police–with one officer dead and another held hostage inside, a riot seems all but guaranteed…unless Batman can navigate the building and save the missing police officer. But what the Caped Crusader discovers is that the people of the tower are following the direction of a single, strangely familiar voice that thrums throughout the building…and the voice wants blood.

In Shops: 3/12/2025

SRP: $4.99

