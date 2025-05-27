Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Grant Morrisson, marvel. dc

Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison, Greg Capullo, Dan Mora, Zeb Wells

Batman/Deadpool and Deadpool/Batman, the two Marvel/DC crossovers by Grant Morrison, Greg Capullo, Dan Mora and... Zeb Wells?

Batman/Deadpool, the second of the Marvel/DC one-shots, launching in November, will be by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, who previously worked together on Klaus, which broke Dan Mora into the mainstream, and will be produced by DC Comics.

While every other writer in comics has just gone " Zeb f-cking Wells" because Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo are the creative team on the first crossover one-shots, this time from the Marvel side, Deadpool/Batman, for the 17th of September. Maybe, for Grant Morrison, it's like Chuck Austen all over again.

There will be more new Marvel/DC or DC/Marvel one-shots arriving sometime in 2026. Bleeding Cool broke the Marvel/DC story out of ComicsPRO earlier in the year. I would also love to know the ins and outs of Mark Millar teasing he is doing Marvel/DC, announcing a new book instead, only to be swamped half an hour later with the actual Marvel/DC news, including a book by his nemesis, Grant Morrison. Now, here are some creator and executive quotes to pad this out.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens." – Zeb Wells "Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I've had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don't wake me!" – Greg Capullo "I don't do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators — and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool! Expect 4th wall-busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!" – Grant Morrison "This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn't happen too often, and I am a huge Deadpool fan! When I first worked with Grant, I didn't know what to expect, but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience." – Dan Mora

"A lot of things have to align. Mostly we plan our editorial schedule pretty far out. DC does their schedule pretty far out. You want to have the right talent involved because with this type of thing, you want to elevate it as much as you can to get people excited." – " Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, "It happens kind of once every generation of readers. I'll leave you to draw your own conclusions as to why. The timing has to be right in that you don't want to do these too often. You want them to feel special. It is sort of finding that right moment for both companies to come together because it is complex. There's a lot more coordination, collaboration, approvals that have to be done. And, obviously, from the business side, you're sharing revenue, but it's going to be a big deal. So you want the story, creatively, to warrant the hype of it all." – Jim Lee, President, Chief Creative Officer, and Publisher for DC Comics "Whenever Buckley hears a Zeb Wells idea, it's usually something that's equally funny, clever, and heartfelt, the top brass says. "That's how I feel about what he is putting together now," Buckley remarks. "And I know Mr. Capullo will deliver in spades on the emotional storytelling and all the action, because that's what he does every time he does his story."" "Deciding on the right combination of characters to cross over involved "a constant flurry of emails," Lee explains. "It's not just two people, it's groups of people. So, yeah, the conversations tend to be very robust and long." "Buckley adds, "It just felt like a fun combo. I'll be quite frank. It was nothing more complicated than that. Like, Deadpool hanging out with Batman. There's a lot of levity to be had in there, a lot of fun. And it would also be a little bit uber violent at the same time…. Our big thing is we want to do something that is a lot of fun, showcase comics, generate excitement, and bring new readers or lapsed readers back into the industry." "Anyone that's working in comics today grew up with a Marvel, DC crossover at some moment in their reading timeline history," Lee cryptically comments. "I think once you become a creator, you want to work on the biggest characters for both companies, but then to be able to do something that only happens every 15, 20 years, it is something you don't want to pass up. So I think fans are going to see a lot of interesting projects from their favorite creators. That's all I can say." "Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City that puts him in the crosshairs of the World's Greatest Detective. Accompanying the main one-shot will be a lineup of "backup adventures" that features "exciting Marvel and DC character match-ups," according to an official description. However, details on what that entails, including the creative teams, will be shared at a later dat

