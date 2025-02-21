Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cb cebulski, coimicspro, marie javins

New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO

New Marvel and DC Comics crossovers announced by Marvel and DC Editors-In-Chief, CB Cebulski and Marie Javins at ComicsPRO

Announced at ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer summit held in Glendale, California, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins and Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski followed the Keynote speech to take to the floor and announce a new crossover between the two comic books, to be published later this year. Two one-shots, Marvel/DC produced by Marvel Comics and DC/Marvel produced by DC Comics.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

