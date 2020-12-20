Batman Fanservice Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 20/12/2020

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman only just topped the list with Death Metal tucked behind, but they were both well ahead of the pack.

Batman #105 Dark Knights Death Metal #6 X-Force #15 Star Wars Darth Vader #8 Justice League #58 Rorschach #3 Wolverine Black White Blood #2 New Mutants #14 Superman #28 Tales from the Dark Multiverse Crisis On Infinite Earths #1

Dr No's: Four for DC (including the top two slots, held by Batman and Death Metal respectively), five for Marvel, and one for Image as Stillwater continues to top Image's sales charts in our store. Rorschach has already dropped out of the top ten as customers express dissatisfaction with the pace and focus of the storyline; readers who were eager to see more Rorschach after Doomsday Clock aren't finding what they want in the pages of this new series. Bendis's finale on Superman didn't generate any real excitement–makes us long for the Rebirth days when Superman was always near the top of our sales charts. Miskatonic took a big fall for us as Lovecraft fans who eagerly sampled the first issue dropped the title as of the second issue, saying it didn't really "get" Lovecraft.

Ssalefish Comics: Much bigger week from DC this time around, with Dark Nights Death Metal, Batman, and Justice League occupying our top 3 spots respectively. Star Wars Darth Vader continues to maintain uncannily high sales numbers — previous iterations of the series also performed well but had tapered off in popularity a bit by now. Then again, it's a good time to be a Star Wars fan, so we suspect that it has a little something to do with it. All in all, it was a busier week than last, which is nice, considering the weeks leading up to Christmas have been slim-pickings in the past.

Collector's Paradise: Brubaker & Phillips new OGN RECKLESS sold really well for us.

Rodman Comics: Death Metal still rocks!