Batman Finally Finds Happiness in Batman Urban Legends #6 [Preview]

For decades, Batman has been tortured by the death of his parents, spending his nights dressed in a bat suit making mentally ill criminals @#$% their pants. But thanks to good guy Cheer, Batman can finally find happiness, and all he has to do is get high as @#$% on Cheer gas! Is the start of a brand new day for the caped crusader? Check out a preview of Batman Urban Legends #6 below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6

DC Comics

0621DC078

0621DC079 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR B JAY ANACLETO VAR – $7.99

0621DC080 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR C EJIKURE VAR – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE

Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $7.99