Batman: Fortress #3 Preview: Batman Fails at Diplomacy

Batman tells off the Guardians of the Universe in this prevew of Batman: Fortress #3. When Batman calls someone uptight, you know they're uptight. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #3

DC Comics

0522DC087

0522DC088 – Batman: Fortress #3 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

Time is running out after a disastrous first encounter with the invading alien force, and Batman is forced to change his tactics and team up with the last person on Earth he could have expected. The mystery deepens around the absent Man of Steel, as the alien motives become more clear… Could there be secrets to his disappearance at the Fortress of Solitude?

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.