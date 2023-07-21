Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: Knight Terrors, sdcc

The Biggest DC Batman & Knight Terrors Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con

Here are a few things Bleeding Cool has been learning about DC's Knight Terrors in the bars of the Hyatt and Hilton at San Diego Comic-Con.

Knight Terrors is kicking off across the DC Universe, replacing a bunch of comic books for two months just as Convergence and Future State did before it. Bleeding Cool has been running plenty of gossip regarding what may be going down and how it may reintegrate into the DC Universe coming out of it all in September. What impact will two months of Knight Terrors have anyway? Here are a few things Bleeding Cool reporters have been learning in the bars of the Hyatt and the Hilton over San Diego Comic-Con. And that have trickled down to little old me sitting on my sofa in London, staying up way too late.

Deadman and Damian Wayne have an unshared history. Well, he was dead for some time, I suppose.

What does Batman dreams about? Why, the Dark Knight Returns. But also of being Neo from the Matrix.

Wesley Dodds is leading a team of those still awake to stop Insomnia, but also trying to keep Bat/Deadman and Damian safe. Can't do both.

How come Harley Quinn is the nightmare but Janet From HR is the dream? #HarleyAndIvy won't be happy with that dream world subtext.

What did the Justice League do to Christopher… I mean Insomnia… to make him so mad?

Which dreams will make it into the real world? Could The Murder Man. a nightmare Deathstroke have made it through? Watch for The Brave And The Bold #4. Also look to Shazam, Bad Billy makes it out too.

You know the House Of Mystery and the House Of Secrets? Welcome to the House Of Horror in the Hollow.

Dreams and nightmares are a superstitious and cowardly lot. The Joker must become a Bat.

Hal Jordan pulls himself together. But then so does Sinestro.

Some will wake early, but will find the world will have been lost. Maybe they should hit the snooze button.

There's everything to play for in Knight Terrors before The Wake…

