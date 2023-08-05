Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Josh Williamson, Knight Terrors

A Final Round Of Knight Terrors Gossip From Bleeding Cool (Spoilers)

The world put to sleep and nightmare versions of Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman running wild, time for some Knight Terrors gossip.

How good is Bleeding Cool's Knight Terrors gossip? Well, you can always judge us on our past performance, including what spun out of the first few days of San Diego Comic-Con, as well as back in June. I think we did pretty well, all things considered.

Knight Terrors is the line-wide crossover for DC Comics through July and August written and showrun by Joshua Williamson, putting many titles on hold and replacing them with a bunch of two-issue series. Previously such a move was used to help as a "band-aid" across the publishing schedule run by then-editor Marie Javins, called Convergence. Then Future State looked at the future of a variety of DC Comics characters when DC was coming out of lockdown. And now, Knight Terrors. According to what Bleeding Cool has been told, the aim is to sell some really cool toys in the near future. As DC Comics characters get challenged by, then turned into, nightmare versions of themselves, courtesy of Insomnia, who has put the world to sleep, and is very angry with the Justice League for not saving his family during a Dark Metal event.

But what of the wider impact of Knight Terrors? With the world put to sleep and nightmare versions of Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman running wild across the collective unconsciousness, when the world does eventually wake and Insomnia is inevitably defeated, he will leave the world feeling very different towards superheroes. Suspicious, afraid, unnerved, resistant, suspicious and prejudiced against them. A world that fears and hates superheroes? Perfect territory for Amanda Waller to take advantage of, in her mission to kill every one of them. And especially now that the US government has new issues with the Amazons. It's all getting rather Orchis and Krakoa, is it not? Who will be wearing the Helmet Of Hate? And how will it all tie into Beast World?

