Batman Incorporated #1 Preview: Live by the Knife, Die by the Knife

Tommy Tivane has been murdered in this preview of Batman Incorporated #1. Can the Batman corporation solve the murder? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #1

DC Comics

0822DC045

0822DC046 – Batman Incorporated #1 Jorge Molina Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered… Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint–it's sinister and dark!) The all-star creative team of Ed Brisson and John Timms chart a new future for Batman Incorporated in this exciting new ongoing series, loaded with adventure, excitement, and amazing new members and villains!

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

