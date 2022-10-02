Batman: Knightwatch #2 Preview: The Penguin, a Superhero?

The Penguin turns over a new leaf in this preview of Batman: Knightwatch #2. But can he be trusted? Of course not! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KNIGHTWATCH #2

DC Comics

0822DC113

(W) J. Torres (A/CA) Marcelo Di Chiara

When Penguin saves people from a mugging, Batman is certain he's up to no good.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.