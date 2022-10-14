Batman: One Bad Day: Penguin #1 Preview: Lucky Bullet

The Penguin seeks to regain his criminal empire with a gun and a single bullet in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day – The Penguin #1.

BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY: PENGUIN #1

DC Comics

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli–don't miss it!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $7.99

