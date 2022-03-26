Batman: One Dark Knight #2 Preview: Not Enough Prep Time

In this preview of Batman: One Dark Knight #2, how can Batman effectively plan the pummelling of mentally ill criminals if he can't even think?! This blackout is really cramping his style! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #2

DC Comics

1121DC001

1121DC002 – Batman: One Dark Knight #2 Paul Pope Cover – $6.99

(W/A/CA) Jock

With the power out across Gotham, Batman must haul the not-particularly-cooperative villain responsible, E.M.P., across miles of chaotic city streets, filled with terrified people and opportunistic criminals! Blackgate Prison can nullify E.M.P.'s destructive electrical powers, if Batman can survive long enough to get them there—but what happens if there are two people loose in Gotham with those powers? What then? The mega-talented Jock (Batman: The Black Mirror, The Batman Who Laughs) writes and draws the blockbuster story of Batman's worst night!

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $6.99

