Batman Spartacus in Batman Vs Robin Lazarus Planet Finale (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman Vs Robin #5 from DC Comics courtesy of Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar from DC Comics and is meant to finish off the Lazarus Planet crossover story that didn't finish with Lazarus Planet Omega. Oh wait, there are some other Lazarus Planet spinoffs still meant to be published too. But this does, at least, have a finality to it. And what with everyone having multiversal councils of themselves, from Kang, to Mephisto, to Captain Britain, to Spider-Man, to Reed Richards, looks like Damian Wayne wants some of that sweet, sweet multpla action, with a little help from the Monkey Prince.

But if he is fighting multiple Batmen, well we saw enough of that in the Metal crossover events. Instead, we have the Bat Signal going global to summon humanity for oe last stand against the demons, as the Bat Signla light up every sky.

Andd there's a moment that really reminds me of The Flash storyline The Human Race credited to Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Ron Wagner and John Nyberg, that saw humanity recruited to just start running, the kinetic energy to be transferred to the Flash in a cosmic race against galactic entities.

Mark Waid would take over the series again a few issues later. So I was reminded of the I Am Spartacus moment of everyone coming together to beat the Big Bad, in some kind of superheroic unity.

Looks like Batman Inc might need to increase their membership a little. Batman vs Robin #5 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN VS ROBIN #5 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR (LAZARUS PLANET)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE? The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023